Red Arrows Perform VE Day Flypast Over Buckingham Palace

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a flypast over London on May 8.

Video shows the Red Arrows flying in formation over Buckingham Palace with their traditional red, white and blue trails.

A two-minute silence was held at 11:00 am to honor the servicemen and women of the Second World War, 75 years to the day since the Allies accepted Nazi Germany’s surrender.

Queen Elizabeth was due to make a televised address at 9 pm. Credit: Nicole Rycroft via Storyful