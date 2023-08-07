Recycling plant fire in Albuquerque - 6:00 pm update
Video of the rescue shows the waterlogged bird of prey bobbing up and down before being fished out with a net.
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.
Nearly 1 million people in China's northern Hebei province were relocated after record rains forced authorities to channel water from swollen rivers to some populated areas for storage, sparking anger online over the homes sacrificed to save Beijing. The vast Hai River basin covers an area the size of Poland that includes Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin. Over a span of one week from late July, the region with a population totalling 110 million experienced its most serious flooding in six decades, with Hebei, particularly Baoding prefecture, the worst hit.
A reptile conservationist said the animal's condition was "one of the worst that I’ve personally seen"
The potential for stormy weather in many parts of B.C. and Alberta could put a damper on outdoor activities Sunday and Monday, so stay weather-aware and plan ahead as some areas could see large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
With two-thirds of B.C.'s water basins at a Level 4 out of 5 water shortage, many parts of the province are bringing in strict water conservation. In Metro Vancouver, that means no watering of lawns, and plants must be watered early in the morning only.
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s difficult to find a policy area that systemic racism hasn’t touched in the U.S.Education, healthcare, housing, and even the environment are all affected by inequities that are baked into the American pie.And we’re at a moment where Mother Nature is upping the challenges for people—especially those with lower incomes—to live on this planet. Wildfires in Canada made the air literally unbreathable in wide berths of the U.S. several dif
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has extended rules restricting the state's lucrative Dungeness crab fishery in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in ropes attached to crab traps, the state's fish and wildlife department has announced. Humpbacks, which migrate off Oregon’s coast, and other whales can get caught in the vertical ropes connected to the heavy traps and drag them around for months, leaving the mammals injured, starved or so exhausted that they can drown. Oregon’s Dunge
Vendors hawk shoreside trips and rows of buses stand ready to whisk visitors away, with many headed for the area’s crown jewel: the Mendenhall Glacier. A craggy expanse of gray, white and blue, the glacier gets swarmed by sightseeing helicopters and attracts visitors by kayak, canoe and foot. It is receding so quickly that by 2050, it might no longer be visible from the visitor center it once loomed outside.
Tropical storm Eugene is strengthening in the Mexican Pacific and could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula and blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) moving at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Miami-based NHC. "Eugene could become a hurricane later today before starting to weaken on Monday," the NHC said in a report, adding that no coastal warnings were in effect.
Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano reacts to a New York Times article claiming that climate change is going to end summer vacation, and a California bill allowing competing environmental factions to kill off eagles in order to save the planet.
The young walrus found in northern Alaska has been prescribed near-constant cuddles from staff to simulate maternal closeness.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont's small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. A nearby office supply and gift store did the same in 2011 because it liked a different space that came with a bonus: it was higher and farther from the river. But their moves to higher ground weren't enough to save them from flooding after torrential rains in July caused what some saw as the sta
MONTREAL — A charity that advocates for water safety is calling on the Quebec government to offer swimming lessons more widely — especially to recent immigrants — as drownings in the province are up 30 per cent over the same period last year. It has been a particularly deadly year on the water in Quebec, where more than a third of all drownings reported in Canada in 2023 have occurred. Quebec has reported 54 drownings so far in 2023, but this year's number has been inflated by a few incidents th