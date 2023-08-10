What you should do to recover from severe storm damage

Storyful

Multiple structures were burned and a number of evacuation orders were in place on the Hawaiian island of Maui as fire crews battled brush fires fanned by strong winds on Tuesday, August 8, authorities said.The County of Maui said a fast-moving fire impacting the west of the island was being spread by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed well south of Hawaii.Forecasters said areas were seeing winds of 50 mph, with 80 mph gusts, according to Hawaii News Now.Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said 1,000 acres were burned near the town of Lahaina. At least 80 people were evacuated around there, and more evacuations were likely, he said.Mandatory evacuations were in place for areas of Lahainaluna Road, Hale Mahaolu, Kelawea Mauka and Lahaina Bypass, the county said.More than 12,000 customers were without power in West Maui alone, with crews scrambling to repair at least 30 downed power lines, Hawaii News Now reported. Credit: County of Maui via Storyful