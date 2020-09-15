Record Tied as Warnings Issued for Five Tropical Cyclones in Atlantic Basin

For the first time in nearly 40 years, five tropical cyclones were recorded at the same time in the Atlantic basin on September 13 and 14, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The last time five systems were warned about simultaneously was in 1971.

The five storms included Hurricane Sally which was expected to make landfall in the southern US states on September 15 bearing winds of at least 85 miles per hour (140 kilometres per hour).

Hurricane Paulette hit Bermuda early on September 14, bringing damaging winds and cutting power to thousands of homes according to local media.

Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky and Tropical Depression Rene rounded out the other three storm systems. Rene dissipated at around 4:30 pm ET.

Teddy was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday September 15, according to the NHC. Credit: NOAA via Storyful