Record Snow Falls on Kansas City, Missouri

Thunder snow rumbled over the Kansas City area early on Thursday morning, February 17, as a winter storm moved over Missouri and Kansas, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Twitter user Sarah filmed this video of the snowy scene in downtown Kansas City around 5 am on Thursday, she said.

Later in the day, the NWS reported a new snow record for February 17, having received 6.4 inches and breaking the previous record of 6 inches set in 1893. Credit: @swrightKC via Storyful