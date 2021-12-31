Record Rainfall Floods Union Station in Los Angeles

Storms moving across southern California brought heavy precipitation to Los Angeles on Thursday, December 30, as rainfall reached 2.34 inches, breaking the daily record for the city’s downtown area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

24 hour rainfall totals in areas northeast of downtown Los Angeles topped six inches in some locations, according to official figures updated on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue crews saved 22 people from floodwaters at Leo Carrillo State Beach, according to the City of Malibu.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @desertflyer shows flooded corridors inside Los Angeles’s Union Station. Credit: @desertflyer via Storyful