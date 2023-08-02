Record number of July deaths in Maricopa County
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Officer reported a 10% increase in death investigations compared to last year's July.
Madison County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSAfter hours of harrowing statements detailing how Lori Vallow Daybell murdered her two children and conspired to kill her husband's first wife, the Idaho “doomsday mom” on Monday indicated she wanted to speak. Dressed in an orange-and-white striped prison jumpsuit, Vallow immediately teared up as she began to speak in her own defense at a sentencing trial in Fremont County Court Monday. Still seated and flanked by her two defense attorneys, Vall
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments he was mentally incompetent. Johnny Johnson, 45, received a lethal injection dose of pentobarbital at a state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. CDT, authorities said. He was convicted of the July 2002 killing of Cas
Authorities have been investigating ‘allegations of severe child abuse’ since January
The two had been in a relationship for about six months.
The man was arrested by the railway police and his motive is being investigated.
The suspect was “harassing” other passengers leading up to the attack, according to police.
DNA from under the woman’s fingernails helped identify a suspect in her killing, police said.
Lawyers for Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump’s ‘testimony will strip the lie as to his claims against Mr Cohen’
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police on Tuesday charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history. The 45-year-old man faces life in prison. "This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I've seen in nearly 40 years of policing," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said. Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 c
A 15-year-old Mississauga girl faces a string of charges after a series of break-ins in Oakville and surrounding regions, police say.In a news release on Monday, Halton Regional Police said seven Oakville residences in the area of Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line were broken into from July 1 to 11 overnight while residents slept. Similar break-ins happened in York and Peel regions, they say, though it's unclear if police are pursuing other suspects or charges.Police say vehicles, cash and valua
The Sarnia, Ont., police force backtracked over the weekend when it deleted a tweet about a woman's arrest which many in the community felt was meant to shame those who are struggling with poverty.
On a typical day Olivier patrols a mid-sized town in the Champagne region of France on the look-out for dangerous drivers.
OTTAWA — The new federal justice minister and attorney general swore a fresh oath Tuesday after officials discovered the one he recited just last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair. Toronto MP Arif Virani, who once worked as a human rights and constitutional lawyer, took over the key portfolio from David Lametti in the recent federal cabinet shuffle, among the biggest since the Liberal government assumed office nearly eight years ago. A political storm hit the Libe
Accused killer appears at Suffolk County Court on Tuesday afternoon
A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said. The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release. Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.
A woman called Nevada deputies saying she saw a stabbing posted to Facebook, police said.
Peel Regional Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead at a Mississauga apartment.Officers were called on July 20 to perform a wellness check on a female resident of a building in the area of Park and Helene streets in Port Credit. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.The victim was identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa. Her death was determined to be a homicide.Detectives arrested and charged a 29-year-old man Monday with second-degree murder, police said
Commander Julian Bennett, who drew up an anti-drugs strategy for the Metropolitan Police, is accused of gross misconduct.
7NEWS Australia YouTubeA man in Australia who murdered two of his neighbors with a shotgun over a feud about a garden hose was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, with a judge describing the killings as “senseless and brutally violent.”Rodney Lee, 74, had earlier pleaded guilty to the murders of Saumoto Gasio, 62, and Tibor Laszlo, 57, at their public housing complex in Melbourne in January 2022. The court heard a bizarre story of how a rising yearslong dispute between Lee and his neighbo