Record-high water temperatures off Florida coast threaten coral reefs

Reuters

Julio Cardoso leans over the side of a boat to photograph a humpback whale as it slaps its giant tail into the water off Brazil's southeastern coast. Like other citizen scientists, as they are known, Cardoso uses the photographs to collect information on the numbers of the marine mammals, helping researchers and scientists track the surging numbers of humpbacks in the area. "It's a group of people, volunteers, we work on board and on different boats and we have people looking from land, so we've got very good information about the presence of humpback whales here," said Cardoso, a retiree who set up the whale spotting project, known as Baleia a Vista, in 2015.