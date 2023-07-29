Record-high water temperatures off Florida coast threaten coral reefs
OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms. The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon. By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power. Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it ma
MONTREAL — A major water main break in northeastern Montreal on Friday forced evacuations, damaged roads and submerged vehicles. The city said it ordered the evacuation of 18 buildings and cut power to the area as a precaution. No one was injured, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the priority was to have power and water restored as soon as possible to the affected sector of the city's Villeray-St-Michel-Park-Extension borough. City officials said a 36-inch drinking water pipe burst around
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
Severe storms may spark up in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Saturday, with a supercell threat included for the former
The Gulf Stream system, the vital ocean currents running through the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean, could collapse soon due to the threat of global warming, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Eric Sorensen explains when it could happen, how likely it is to occur, and the potential consequences.
A black bear in Alaska found an unconventionally cozy place to get some shut-eye.
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
A 16-megawatt offshore turbine joined China's fleet this week, and the company behind it boasts it alone should be able to power 36,000 homes a year.
Heat pump sales are up in Canada this summer as more households look to escape record temperatures, save money and curb emissions.
Scientists with the CSULB Shark Lab have observed more juvenile white sharks than ever before at SoCal beaches, yet there hasn't been an increase in shark bites.
Julio Cardoso leans over the side of a boat to photograph a humpback whale as it slaps its giant tail into the water off Brazil's southeastern coast. Like other citizen scientists, as they are known, Cardoso uses the photographs to collect information on the numbers of the marine mammals, helping researchers and scientists track the surging numbers of humpbacks in the area. "It's a group of people, volunteers, we work on board and on different boats and we have people looking from land, so we've got very good information about the presence of humpback whales here," said Cardoso, a retiree who set up the whale spotting project, known as Baleia a Vista, in 2015.
The largest U.S. solar power site and other clean energy projects could be built on lands owned by the Department of Energy, including where components for Cold War-era atomic bombs were developed, the agency said on Friday. The DOE said it has identified about 70,000 acres (283 square kilometers) of land across five states, most of which has been used as a buffer for national security purposes, that could eventually host clean energy projects including solar, wind and nuclear power. “These sites are all safe now, they are completely clean and ready for redevelopment,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at an event at her department's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The storm ploughed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after heavy rains and gale-force winds in parts of Taiwan, especially the Penghu island group, also known as the Pescadores.View on euronews