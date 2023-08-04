Record heat possible this weekend
The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful
Owen Rose said his "worst fears were realized" as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path. "It was shocking to see how fast it was coming down and then it hit a little cabin, or a boathouse, and it hit another little structure and the trees were candling around it before the smoke became really intense," he said in an interview Tuesday. Flames from the lightning-caused Downton
Elon Musk picked up a dumbbell to do one bicep curl in a meeting room as colleagues looked on and laughed.
Lightning star defenceman Mikhail Sergachev took to social media to clarify some mistranslated comments he made about the Maple Leafs in an interview with a Russian media outlet.
NBA players have criticized the Florida governor — and questioned why the team would donate to a super PAC backing him.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" Mark Zuckerberg asked his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a WhatsApp exchange.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
A line of storms associated with a low-pressure system will bring threats for large hail, intense rainfall, and even some rotation across parts of northern Ontario Wednesday
The new Blue Jackets head coach has some regrets about some of the things he did during his Leafs tenure.
CALGARY — The Commonwealth Games continue to be a tough sell domestically with a potential third Canadian bid dying by lack of provincial government enthusiasm. Alberta has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid involving Calgary and Edmonton. The province cited financial risk and an estimated price tag of up to $2.68 billion. That comes after Hamilton's pursuit of 2030 and a Victoria volunteer group's interest in 2026 also expired this year because of Ontario and B.C. governm
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet meet once again at the Women's World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics. “We always find a way to play them in these big tournaments, so we know they're a very good team. Every time that we play them it's a ma
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
Gorimbo had used his UFC earnings to send money home to Zimbabwe before Johnson surprised him with a new house in Miami
Experts said there are only around 300 individuals in the species.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr