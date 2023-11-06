Record heat for Denver Sunday afternoon

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Houston Rockets to a 107-89 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. It's the second straight win for the Rockets after they opened the season 0-3. A 3-pointer by Malik Monk got the Kings within 3 with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining. The Rockets then went on a 10-2 run, with six points from Brooks, to push the lead to 90-79 midway through the period. Monk made a layup after that, but Brooks hit a 3-p