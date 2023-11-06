Record heat for Denver Sunday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-116 on Sunday. Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row. T
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Zach LaVine.
The Raptors will have their hands full with Victor Wembanyama on Sunday, but they have the defensive pieces to make his life difficult.
The Lakers started their trip with a loss in Orlando. Defensive rebounding, a slow start and some poor shooting were among the reasons.
Ahead of Monday’s game between the Heat and Lakers, Gabe Vincent discussed his free agent decision to leave the Heat to sign with the Lakers in free agency this past summer.
Coach Tyronn Lue says the Clippers will have a plan in place when James Harden makes his debut on Monday night against the Knicks in New York.
Wade previously shared a video dancing with Kaavia ahead of his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the summer
The Chicago Bulls debuted their new In-Season Tournament court on Friday night, and fans made their feelings known on social media.
DENVER (AP) — The 3-point shot of Dallas forward Grant Williams felt slightly off all morning in practice on the new, brightly painted Denver Nuggets court. Turns out, it wasn't his shot at all. It was a wrongly measured 3-point line. The line's curvature was painted too far back on the blue-and-yellow floor that Denver will use for the NBA's In-season Tournament that made its debut Friday night. In the time between shootaround and the game between the Mavericks and Nuggets, the line was repaint
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed Sunday with a partially collapsed lung. The announcement came after McCullom scored 13 points in 33 minutes on the court in a 123-105 loss to Atlanta on Saturday night. The Pelicans play next Monday night in Denver and it is unclear how much time McCollum might be sidelined.
Heat gives Highsmith a shot as starting power forward
Another five-star basketball recruit has made his college commitment. Patrick Ngongba chose between Duke, Kansas State and Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Houston Rockets to a 107-89 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. It's the second straight win for the Rockets after they opened the season 0-3. A 3-pointer by Malik Monk got the Kings within 3 with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining. The Rockets then went on a 10-2 run, with six points from Brooks, to push the lead to 90-79 midway through the period. Monk made a layup after that, but Brooks hit a 3-p
What could the Chicago Bulls have done better down the stretch in their loss against the Brooklyn Nets?
Stephen Curry dials from long distance, 11/03/2023
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 25 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 112-100 on Saturday for their fourth straight win. With Bradley Beal (back spasms) and Devin Booker (sprained left ankle) sitting out, the Suns faltered in the fourth and lost their third straight game. Kevin Durant kept the Suns within striking range until late with 31 points. He made 12 of 14 free throws. Tyrese Maxey had 22 points and 10 assists and
The in-season tournament sees each NBA team play a four-game group stage in November, with the group winners advancing to knockout rounds.
The Lakers give up 19 offensive rebounds and 36 second-chance points to begin trip with a loss in Orlando.
Kevin Durant throws it down!, 11/04/2023