Record-Breaking Snow Blankets South-Central Alaska

A record daily snowfall was measured in Anchorage on November 8, with the National Weather Service saying 9 inches fell, beating a 1982 record of 7.3 inches.

“Extremely snowy” weather continued into November 9 in south-central Alaska, the NWS said.

Footage captured by Fraylen Grullon shows near-whiteout conditions in the city on Thursday evening.

The city’s mayor declared a “snow emergency” due to “hazardous road conditions and heavy snow in the Anchorage area causing a threat to public safety" on Thursday evening.

A winter storm watch was in place for central parts of the state until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Fraylen Grullon via Storyful