Record-Breaking Snow Blankets Missoula

Heavy snowfall broke records in Missoula, Montana, on Friday, October 23, according to the National Weather Service, with a reported 8.5 inches of snow falling on the city, with conditions continuing through the following morning.

This footage from NWS Missoula shows snowfall on Friday night and into Saturday. The weather service said Saturday morning that four inches had fallen over four hours, bringing Missoula snowfall up to 12 inches. Credit: National Weather Service Missoula via Storyful