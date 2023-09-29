Record-Breaking Rainstorms Continue to Batter Tri-State Area

Storms were still dumping heavy rain across the New York metropolitan area on the afternoon of Friday, September 29.

The downpours led to major flooding in New York City and northern New Jersey. Parts of New Jersey had received over four inches of rain, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Friday was New York City’s wettest day on record in more than 70 years, as almost eight inches of rain were measured at JFK airport, the NWS said.

These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show the storms over the Northeastern United States on Friday afternoon. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful