Record-breaking great white shark breach helps launch ‘Shark Week’ 2020

Discovery’s “Shark Week” returned Sunday, and Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach helped launch the annual tradition. This latest installment in the Air Jaws series featured shark experts competing to capture the best images of a great white shark breach.

The experts all used different methods for capturing a breach off the Seal Island, South Africa. While one expert attempted to capture a night image, another used a drone camera to document their attempt. But it was Chris Fallows and his tow camera that captured the most spectacular breach.

The 15-foot breach was a new series record, and a monumental moment for Fallows. “The photo you dream of,” he said. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that picture is worth a thousand breaches.”

Viewers at home were also amazed by the spectacle, as many took to Twitter to share their dismay.