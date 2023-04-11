How to recognize & manage stress during Stress Awareness Month

The Telegraph

When 13-year-old Craig was offered £100 to take some cannabis to an anonymous address for an older friend, he didn’t hesitate. Before long, the friendly, creative, football-loving teen was a paranoid, anxious courier, carrying bags of cocaine, heroin and more cannabis (or “weed”) around his West Midlands home town. Sometimes, the destinations would be drug dens; at other times, Craig found himself dropping off cocaine to middle-class dinner parties, carrying a knife for self-protection. Craig ha