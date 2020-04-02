‘Reclaiming’ Myrtle Beach: Alligator Strolls Outside Shops in South Carolina Amid COVID-19

A local alligator took a stroll around the shopping area of Barefoot Landing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on April 1, as most human residents stayed indoors due to COVID-19.

Clifford Sosis captured footage of the alligator roaming around what he described as a “usually busy” shopping center.

“It appears nature is already beginning to reclaim this little bit of Myrtle beach, South Carolina,” says Sosis in the video. “That is a real-life gator hanging out in the middle of this otherwise busy — or usually busy — shopping center. I guess he is planning on going to Christmas Mouse. Pretty crazy.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order directing all “non-essential” businesses to close as of April 1. Though the City of Myrtle Beach had also closed some outdoor public spaces to encourage social distancing, the state had not officially ordered a lockdown as of April 2.

As of Thursday, April 2, the state of South Carolina reported 1,293 confirmed cases and 26 deaths from COVID-19. Credit: Clifford Sosis via Storyful