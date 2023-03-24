Recession in U.S. 'a given' at the point- CIO

STORY: Sissel says the Fed has made it clear that its goal is to slow growth in the economy, to lower inflation, and those two things usually, if not always, lead to a recession. She also points to the liquidity troubles in the banking system which will she says will lead to tighter credit conditions which are things that "happen right before recession."

Sissel adds that because the job market is so strong, a recession won't be that deep or last that long.