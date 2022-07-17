Recap of The Rock and The XFL's visit to Jackson State
The XFL hosted their HBCU Showcase at the Walter Payton on JSU campus on Saturday morning. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, the owners of the XFL and Coach were on hand for the showcase. This invite only event allowed HBCU standouts to perform and work out in front of XFL head coaches, general managers, scouts and the owners. The XFL provided a unique opportunity that benefits the players, JSU, HBCUS as a whole, and a football league get ready to launch in 2023.