Recap of President Joe Biden's visit to Kansas City, Missouri

Decathlete Damian Warner was named the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Barnes and Siakam fit the Raptors' long-term vision. Here's a look at how they work together on three different levels of the game.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
The IOC this week continued to be evasive when facing questions about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Tiger Woods will return to the golf course to play with his son Charlie.
If the Cardinals lose Monday night, the race for the NFC No. 1 seed will tighten.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
After wholesale changes to the Canucks front office and behind the bench, the Zone Time crew gather to discuss the departure of Jim Benning and Travis Green, as well as the hiring of Bruce Boudreau as new head coach. Are these the right moves? Could Marc Bergevin really replace Benning? Should the Sedin twins takeover? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Serena Williams confirmed she will skip another Grand Slam as she works back from a hamstring injury.
Khaira was stretchered off the ice and taken to hospital by ambulance after absorbing a heavy hit from Rangers blueliner Jacob Trouba on Tuesday.
Will the owners prioritize the on-field product over immediate financial gain? Well, apparently not.
Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.
A fresh start under a new coach with a highly skilled passer now on his wing sure seems like it could be the remedy for what ails the Canucks star.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
TORONTO — Justin Champagnie tipped the ball in the basket then barrelled up the floor, his Toronto teammates in hot pursuit to celebrate what they thought was the winning basket to end a thrilling game. But joy turned to disappointment for Champagnie and the Raptors on Wednesday as video replay showed the ball hadn't left his hand before the buzzer sounded. "It kind of hurt," said Champagnie. "It really did hurt. I thought I had it." Instead, Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort p
DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their 10th straight loss, 119-116 Wednesday night. Kuzma scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. Jeremi Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who haven’t won since beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Nov. 17. The 10-game skid matches Detroit’s longest since a 13-game slide from Nov. 15-Dec. 9, 2014. They al
HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter and Garrison Mathews added 19 as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 114-104 win over the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Rockets’ streak comes after they dropped their previous 15 games, and it’s the first time Houston has won seven straight since winning eight in a row in November 2019. James Harden had 25 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets on