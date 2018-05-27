Back
Yahoo
Sports
Blue Jays reliever invites 'couple that clearly broke up' near bullpen for counseling
Recap: CIN 6, COL 5
MLB.com
May 27, 2018
5/26/18: Scooter's defense, 5 hits key Reds' 6-5 win
What to Read Next
Back
Sign in
Sports Home
Fantasy
NHL
MLB
NBA
NFL
CFL
Golf
World Cup 2018
Soccer
Videos
MMA
Tennis
NCAAB
Olympics
NCAAF
NASCAR
Formula 1
Yahoo Sites
Home
Mail
News
Sports
Finance
Celebrity
Style
Movies
Weather
Answers
Flickr
Tools
Help
Account Info
Careers
About
Terms (Updated)
&
Privacy (Updated)