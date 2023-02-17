Rebuilding lives in Turkey: French field hospitals set up in earthquake-hit region

The number of countries present on the ground in Turkey is going down as humanitarian aid takes over from search and rescue missions. One of the main priorities now is providing medical assistance to alleviate, and at times even replace, Turkish hospital services that cannot face the crisis on their own, given that many health centers are damaged or even destroyed.

The injured need treatment, as do others suffering from ailments not necessarily linked to the double earthquake. France has set up a field hospital code named ESCRIM, a civil protection unit run by a team of military and civilian personnel.

From the moment the cargo landed at Gaziantep airport to the arrival of the first patients, FRANCE 24's Shona Bhattacharyya, Ludovic de Foucaud and Hussein Asad bring you this report.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English