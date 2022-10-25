Rebellion Afrobeat: Growing up with Fela Kuti
Nigerian star Fela Kuti is one of the 20th century's musical pioneers. He not only created Afrobeat, which combines free jazz, funk and multiple musical genres from West Africa, but was also politically active. Kuti braved police brutality as he questioned the Nigerian military dictatorship, corruption in Africa and around the world, as well as post-colonial relations. A new exhibition has now arrived at Paris's Philharmonie to showcase his life. FRANCE 24 caught up with his son Femi and grandson Made to discuss this once-in-a-generation musician.