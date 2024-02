The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is set to have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Safety on Tuesday afternoon in New York. The announcement came hours after the department said it had offered Rielly to hold the hearing in person. The hearing comes as a result of Rielly cross-checking Ottawa forward Ridly Greig in the Senators' 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday night. The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period after Greig’s empty-net goal. Greig jet down the ice