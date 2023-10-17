‘It’s really sad’: Customers prepare for closure of Rite Aid in Ramona
Residents of Ramona are bidding farewell to Rite Aid as the pharmacy is about to close its doors for good in the community on Thursday.
Residents of Ramona are bidding farewell to Rite Aid as the pharmacy is about to close its doors for good in the community on Thursday.
People are calling out the prime minister after he previously stated "Canada stands with Israel."
The son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli tied the knot with his long time love in the couple's living room in front of 90 close friends and family
The moose was likely getting scared.
The photos appear to show jets armed or being equipped with unguided bombs, less accurate weapons that threaten civilians.
"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander," a judge quipped of Cohen, who is attacking Trump online despite calling out sick from the trial.
Hamas is laying a trap for Israel in Gaza, Alex Younger, former head of UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service, told the BBC.
Marco Bello/ReutersJust hours after a federal judge handed down a gag order which prohibits him from publicly targeting witnesses, prosecutors, and court staff, former President Donald Trump went on a tirade against the judge, likely violating the order almost immediately.He made the comments during a campaign speech in Clive, Iowa, calling the order “totally unconstitutional” while claiming that Judge Tanya Chutkan’s “whole life is not liking me.”Trump later said: “I am willing to go to jail if
Nicole Scherzinger threw a party for her Sunset Boulevard West End castmates and wore a very daring see-through backless sparkly dress with a huge chest cut-out
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is encountering rebuffs as he attempts to persuade regional allies to condemn Hamas' terror attack, a report said.
The Sussexes were spotted on the small island this past weekend.
Geoffrey E. Hammond, 46, is charged in Portland, Ore., with murder in the second degree, among other charges
“When a wild animal loses its fear of humans, it rarely ever ends well."
The testimony in the Manhattan fraud trial is the most powerful yet in placing Trump at the head of a conspiracy to mislead banks and insurers.
Prince George was in food heaven at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, attending with his dad Prince William – find out what he tucked into here
A federal judge on Monday issued a gag order on former President Donald Trump, limiting what he can say about special counsel Jack Smith’s federal prosecution into his alleged attempt to subvert in the 2020 presidential election.
Rep. Mike Turner's comments about speaker nominee Jim Jordan and sexual abuse at Ohio State earned quite the expression from Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”
The footage appears to show Israeli troops shooting and throwing grenades from Defender-class boats at Hamas fighters who have fallen from their boat.
The GOP presidential candidate pivoted to attacking Joe Biden and the CNN anchor wasn't having it.
CNN’s Jake Tapper shut down GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for blaming President Biden for the House being unable to elect a new Republican Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster. Tapper asked Haley on “State of the Union” if Rep. Austin Scott’s (R-Ga.) remarks on the House Speakership election were accurate when he…
Former President Trump tore into CBS’s “60 Minutes” after the program’s interview with President Biden, which aired late Sunday and focused largely on the growing conflict in the Middle East. In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump said the long-running Sunday evening news and feature story program “should be ashamed of themselves,” for…