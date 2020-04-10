A really, really 'Good Friday': Boris Johnson out of ICU

France 24 Videos

IN THE PAPERS - Friday, April 10: We look at reactions in the British press to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recovery from coronavirus. Also, the French papers are examining the efficiency of an anti-malaria drug in treating Covid-19 cases, this as President Emmanuel Macron met with a leading doctor who is advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine. Meanwhile, Senegalese President Macky Sall wonders if a new world order could be formed after the pandemic and we look at how street artists have been inspired by the public health crisis.

