Real Talk: Where Are We Now?

The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.



"Where Are We Now?" reflects on the last year, and current state, of social and racial justice in America with John Eligon, national correspondent for the New York Times as he covers the nuances of America's struggle with race issues from the protest movement to the changing face of the nation's cities and suburbs.



Participants: John Eligon, national correspondent, New York Times