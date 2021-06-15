Real Talk: Our Path Forward
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Michael Steele, Former RNC Chairman, Former Lt. Gov. Maryland, Political Analyst for MSNBC, Host of The Michael Steele Podcast provides commentary on including all political perspectives, and Michael Eric Dyson explains what white priveledge is, and what it's not.
Participants: Michael Steele, Former RNC Chairman, Former Lt. Gov. Maryland, Political Analyst for MSNBC, Host of The Michael Steele Podcast, Michael Eric Dyson, professor, Vanderbilt University, author, ordained minister, radio host