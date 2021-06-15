Real Talk: Immigration and Its Impact

The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.



This episode focuses on an overview analysis of economic, social, demographic, fiscal, and other impacts on immigration in the United States, and how the topic of immigration has affected the country in the most fundamental of ways with subject matter experts Lorella Praeli, President, Community Change Action and Frank Sharry, Founder and Executive Director, America's Voice



Participants: Lorella Praeli, President, Community Change Action, Frank Sharry, Founder and Executive Director, America’s Voice