Real Talk: Illuminating Racist and Derogatory Imagery
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Learn about why representation matters from Dr. Stephanie Fryberg, Diversity and Social Transformation Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan, and Leah Salgado, Deputy Director, IllumiNative.
