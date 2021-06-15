Real Talk: The Face of Therapy

The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.



So often, the stigma of mental health prevents minority communities from asking for help, and utilizing or looking for resources. Tune in to hear Devi Brown, Chief Impact Officer, Chopra Global and Dr. Joy Harden, Psychologist, speaker and host of Therapy for Black Girls, share their approaches to the intersection of race and mental health.



