Real Talk: Dismantling the System
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Explore the criminal justice system and the important issues concerning prison reform with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.
Participants: Kim Foxx, Cook County State's Attorney