Real Talk: How Did We Get Here?
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr., Department Chair for African American Studies at Princeton University, joined us to provide suggestions on how we can better focus our efforts on anti-racism, allyship and education, and explains exactly what systematic racism is and how it impacts American society today.
Participants: Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr., Department Chair for African American Studies, Princeton University