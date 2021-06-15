Real Talk: Building Communities of Love and Justice
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Political activist, social critic, author and philosopher Dr. Cornel West discusses how the media can help build communities of love and justice.
Participants: Dr. Cornel West, political activist, social critic, author and philosopher