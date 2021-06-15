Real Talk: Addressing Hate and Racial Inequalities
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Elizabeth OuYang, Civil Rights Attorney and Professor, explains why anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise, and why voting always matters.
Participants: Elizabeth OuYang, Civil Rights Attorney and Professor