Real Talk: ADA-mant about Inclusion? Let's talk about disabilities
The Real Talk speaker series elicits expert speakers from a wide range of topics and industries including activists, scholars, authors, celebrities, and public figures in an effort to educate and engage the audience on the pressing issues around racism, anti-racism, allyship, mental health, and reform.
Judith Heumann, disability rights activist, explains why representation in the media is important for people with disabilities, and Maysoon Zayid, actress, comedian and disability rights activist, makes a call to action for companies and how they can support their disabled employees.
Participants: Judith Heumann, disability rights activist, Maysoon Zayid, actress, comedian, and disability rights activist