'It’s a real frustration': Blind residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
Some blind residents living in Arden-Arcade are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood lost her vision suddenly five years ago from an infection. She has learned how to navigate life as a legally blind person with her guide dog, Geode. Now she is figuring out how to run errands while running into obstacles.