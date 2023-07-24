Reading mentors needed as fewer students reading at grade level in Polk County
United Way of Central Florida’s ReadingPals program aims to increase the number of students reading at grade level by the end of third grade and they are in urgent need of volunteers to make it happen. Reading with a child for just an hour a week can make a big difference for a student that is struggling. Just ask Troy Smith. "They start to get more excited and competitive in reading. Spotting out words and taking turns,” said Troy Smith.