Reading fire: Hero crane driver rescues man trapped on top of burning tower block

Reuters

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015. The plaintiff, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, said the assault occurred in a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge after she and a friend had approached the film star and had their pictures taken with him. Foxx's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.