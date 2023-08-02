Rays vs. Yankees Highlights
Zach Eflin twirled six shutout innings while Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena homered to fuel the Rays' 5-2 win over the Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays have added longtime St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong in a trade deadline deal.
Frank Costanza would have approved of this quick-thinking play. But then again, Frank may have been upset about someone stealing his move.
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop and American League batting leader Bo Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee. Bichette hit a two-out single to right field off Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson and made the turn for second, but started to slow up as he saw Anthony Santander throwing the ball to the infield. Bichette then stopped running and reached for his knee. Shortstop Jorge Mateo came over and tagged Bichette to end
Real-time updates and analysis on all the transactions in Major League Baseball leading up to the trade deadline. Teams had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to make trades.
The Toronto Blue Jays' front office has made plenty of midseason trades in past seasons, but their latest move is a mold-breaker.
The Blue Jays enter Tuesday's trade deadline low on crippling weaknesses, but with plenty of opportunities to upgrade — starting with the offence.
Pitchers Aaron Civale and Paul Sewald, along with hitters Jeimer Candelario and Mark Canha are headed to new teams as part of Monday's activity.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
The New York Yankees are reaching the MLB trade deadline with many positional needs, but the market is moved on without them.
Miranda Maverick was ready for Priscila Cachoeira to fight dirty, but was worried about her eyes – not having her top ripped off at UFC 291.
Canada was no match for Australia on Monday, suffering a convincing defeat and bowing out of the Women's World Cup. Follow along here for the latest.
Only two years after claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, Canada bowed out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 12 years and the difference between the two global tournaments was "pressure and belief", said coach Bev Priestman. The seventh-ranked Canadians, who looked rattled all tournament, needed only a draw on Monday against world No. 10 side Australia but were eliminated with a 4-0 thrashing in front of a sea of green and yellow at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners designated for assignment second baseman Kolten Wong on Tuesday after he struggled badly at the plate for most of the season. The move with Wong became necessary after Seattle acquired infielder Josh Rojas and outfielder Dominic Canzone in a trade with Arizona on Monday that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks. Rojas and Canzone were added to the active roster and both were in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against Boston. “Just caught off guar
Brennan Johnson emerges as target if the England captain joins Bayern Munich.
After his fourth place in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes was struggling with bouncing “like we had last year”. Aerodynamic porpoising and related bouncing were issues which blighted most teams in 2022, none more than Mercedes.
MELBOURNE, Australia — The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play. "We know it's going to be a fight (Monday). They're fighting for their life," veteran Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt said of the 10th-ranked Matildas. "But we're prepared as best we can be for what they have to offer. We know what we have to do to get the result.
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
Mark Jackson is the latest big name to say goodbye to ESPN. The NBA announcer confirmed reports that he’s leaving the sports cable network with a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, revealing that “this morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN.” Jackson admitted he was “shocked and dismayed” […]
Canada's dreams of Women's World Cup glory ended on Monday with a blowout loss to host Australia.