Rays vs. White Sox Highlights
Three homers push Rays to 5-2 win over the White Sox
The uphill climb facing the Montreal Canadiens just got a little steeper. The only Canadian team with a shot at the Stanley Cup gave up a 4-1 loss Monday in their first of a best-of-seven semifinal battle against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.
Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero homered to tie it in the top half, and the Boston Red Sox bounced back to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1.
There'll never be an official 'Canada's team' as many non-Canadiens fans have no interest in rooting for the North Division winner.
The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.
The stars get most of the shine, but here's one player from each remaining NHL playoff team who deserves a little more credit.
The New York Rangers reportedly hired one of the best coaches on the market, as Gerard Gallant will be behind the bench next season.
The Toronto Blue Jays slugger's MVP-calibre season is getting the recognition it deserves.
Nazem Kadri was the victim of several racist social media messages after the Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the playoffs.
It's a copy cat league, even for the most tenured executives. After picking up on a few trends, Lou Lamoriello has engineered a decisive advantage for the Islanders.
"I'm swimming to prove everyone wrong, all the doubters out there, all the haters."
Kyle Lowry is a free agent this summer, but a Toronto restaurant is doing its best to make sure he stays with the Raptors.
At one point early on, Georges St-Pierre worked as a garbage man while fighting for the UFC.
Simone Biles said she "100 percent" believes USA Gymnastics failed her.
Cuban has no time or patience for reports about how much Doncic dislikes a former sports gambler he hired to run the team's R&D.
The Nets won't have Kyrie Irving or James Harden in Game 5 against the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vladimir Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Cincinnati Reds trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino each hit a two-run homer for the Reds. Votto went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in three runs. Gutiérrez (3-1) gave up two runs to win his third straight start in his fourth career appearance. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and allowed fo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night to halt a three-game slide. Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals won for only the third time in 14 games. Dylan Floro (2-4), the fifth Miami pitcher, began the eighth with a walk to Dylan Carlson before Goldschmidt singled. With one out, O’Neill hit his second dou
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians didn't let a rough day get any worse by losing to the woeful Orioles. José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and Cleveland shook off losing ace Shane Bieber for at least a few weeks by extending the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night. The Indians' victory was tempered by the Bieber going on the injured list for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain. The reigning AL Cy Y
DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night. Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings. Gomber held the Padres to three hits and didn’t walk a batter. He has walked just four in his last nine starts. Gomber also added a single at the plate. San Diego has lost 10 of its last 14 and has sco