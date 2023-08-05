Rays vs. Tigers Highlights
Akil Baddoo homered and Jake Rogers collected three RBIs to lead the Tigers to a 4-2 win over the Rays
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list. Jackson's son JR was born prematurely in early July. His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts. Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays' major-league roster and will be active fo
The new Blue Jackets head coach has some regrets about some of the things he did during his Leafs tenure.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first
BŘECLAV, Czechia — Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday. Spence stripped the puck off Czechia's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota. It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta. Czechia's Adam Titlbach ope
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Star forward Ada Hegerberg started on the bench and went on late in Norway's 3-1 loss to Japan on Saturday in the round of 16 game at the Women's World Cup. The former Ballon d'Or winner hadn't played since Norway lost 1-0 to New Zealand in the tournament opener on July 20. She was named to start against Switzerland in the group stage but withdrew just before kickoff because of a groin injury. Norway coach Hege Riise kept Sophie Roman Haug up front. Haug scored a h
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the last-16 matches at the Women's World Cup.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained right hamstring that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks, and outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers from Toronto to fill his roster spot. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Buxton was hurt on Tuesday at St. Louis while running out a double, his fifth in three games. He's batting .207 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 85 games, still n