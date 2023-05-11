Rays vs. Orioles Highlights

Yusei Kikuchi has been a force for the Blue Jays so far this season, and he has a new pitch to thank for the success.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday. With Sosa on second base to start the 10th, Tim Mayza (1-1) struck out Bryson Stott before walking Trea Turner to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
Baseball's revamped scheduling has been a boon for teams in the AL East, taking advantage of more games outside their gantlet of a division.
Trailing Nashville with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, St. Paul Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff watched the 3-2 pitch go by for strike three. The game was being umped by the Automatic Ball-Strike system that Major League Baseball is testing in Triple-A this season, which means the strike was called by a computer and merely relayed to Kirilloff and the crowd by home plate umpire Brock Ballou. “Nobody complains about anything anymore with the strike zone because there’s nothing to complain about,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said after his first series with the so-called ”robo-ump."
Fresh off leading LSU to the women's basketball championship, Angel Reese modeled for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
With Toronto just a loss away from its season ending in excruciating fashion, head coach Sheldon Keefe is once again tinkering with his lines.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz came face to face for the first time Tuesday ahead of their Aug. 5 boxing match.
The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member said he accepted a personal apology from Anderson.
The pair are coaching opposing teams of fighters on the new season of the UFC television show
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Miami Grand Prix weekend was an odd one for Lewis Hamilton, summing up a trying couple of years at Mercedes. His 13th in qualifying was his worst performance since last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, arguably his poorest weekend of 2022 but at a time when Mercedes were still trying to get their heads around the new regulations and their descent down the order.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
The Leafs won't have their starting goaltender available for Wednesday's must-win game in Florida.
The Raptors have cast a wide net in the search for their new head coach, which now includes 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.
Max Domi wasn't the biggest name to move ahead of the trade deadline, but he looks like the best acquisition any team made in terms of playoff impact.