Rays vs. Orioles Highlights
Taylor walls and the Rays defeat Cedric Mullins and the Orioles, 7-1
Boggs played 18 seasons in the majors with the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
Rising got pushed into Baylor's drink table near the end of the first half.
The Cowboys took the 39-31 double OT win after a second-half comeback and Arkansas' last-second game-tying field goal.
Murray will receive $244 million guaranteed over the next five years as part of the deal.
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
Conquer Week 1 with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
The Yahoo Fantasy crew highlights several players they expect will deliver a memorable performance in Week 1.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 1 game.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon returns with his Binge, Stream and Skip column for Week 1, outlining which games will have the biggest impacts on our teams.
With the new deal, Ramsey is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
Magnussen is just the second driver since 1997 to get suspended for a race because of an accumulation of penalty points.
Colorado beat FCS school North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Noah Gray have reached agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $18 million.