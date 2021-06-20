Rays vs. Mariners Highlights
Mitch Haniger's walk-off wins it in 10th for Mariners
New York buried three in the middle frame and Ryan Pulock made a diving, game-saving block in the closing seconds as the Isles held on to even the series with Tampa.
Somehow, Kevin Durant's heroics wasn't enough to lead the Nets past Milwaukee.
Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.
Louis Oosthuizen is now the betting favorite after three rounds of the U.S. Open.
The Canadiens are losing their head coach at the worst possible time as the team will reportedly be without Dominique Ducharme for at least two weeks.
Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
Chris Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.
Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.
Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
PHOENIX (AP) — Walker Buehler had another masterful mound performance, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 on Saturday night. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks’ order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best 11. He was pulled with one out in the eighth after giving up singles to David Peralta and Nick Ahmed. Buehler breezed through the seventh, striking out Eduardo Escobar
SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger's 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman. Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning but struck out with a man on third. He took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger's single
Inoue retained the IBF and WBA titles with the one-sided win, which made him 21-0 with 18 knockouts.
DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night. Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a five-game skid as well as a seven-game losing streak to the Rockies. Raimel Tapia, Yonathan Daza, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon each had two hits and Charlie Blackmon drove in two with groundouts for the Rockies, who
The 46-year-old UFC legend shined in the ring on Saturday night in Guadalajara.
Montiel showed a great chin and a strong fighting spirit, but as a -3300 favorite, Charlo struggled to close the show.