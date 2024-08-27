Rays vs. Mariners Highlights
Randy Arozarena and the Mariners defeat Josh Lowe and the Rays, 5-1
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Georgia is also without Trevor Etienne on Saturday as he's serving a one-game suspension.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
The Hawkeyes open up against Illinois State on Aug. 31.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Not ideal for the Yankees outfielder.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.