Rays vs. Mariners Highlights
Shed Long Jr. belts a walk-off grand slam in the 10th
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Saturday night.
Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday.
Jones oversaw several critical acquisitions that led to the Suns' arrival in the Western Conference finals.
Fernando will miss Game 7 on Sunday.
Larson has won three points races and the Cup Series All-Star Race over the last four weeks.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.
Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Usain Bolt won't be at this summer's Olympics, but he has plenty to celebrate.
"Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here."
Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.
PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing streak to 17 game with a 9-8 victory Sunday. Arizona trailed 9-2 before closing with six runs in the eighth, when Josh Reddick, Christian Walker and Ketel Marte had run-scoring hits before Josh Rojas' inning-ending groundout against Victor Gonzalez stranded runners at the corners. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for hi
Kat O'Brien wrote a NYT essay about an alleged rape that happened while she worked as a reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Simone Manuel didn't even make the 100-meter freestyle final at U.S. Olympic swimming trials, then rebounded to win the 50-meter free and qualify for Tokyo
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Ohtani’s career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. The 414-foot shot to center was his fourth homer in three games against Detroit since he announced he would compete in the Home Ru
Jon Rahm outlasted Louis Oosthuizen at Torrey Pines to win the 121st U.S. Open.
SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Sunday for a four-game sweep. The Rays owned the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak. Long’s first homer of the season came against Diego Castillo (2-4). Dylan Moore started Seattle’s 10th with a bunt hit when Castillo’s throw to third was too late to catch designated runner Taylor Trammell, who was pinch-running for Ty Fran