Rays vs. Indians Highlight
Austin Meadows cranks two home runs in 8-2 win over Cleveland
Canada has its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Bryson DeChambeau will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test.
A few members of the Canadian swimming team are nicknamed "Team Chaos." Here's what it means.
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui was the last man to qualify for Sunday's 400 freestyle final. Improbably, the 19-year-old is now a gold medalist.
“It was totally irresponsible and a stupid act that I committed without thinking twice."
George Springer's latest diving effort is worthy of a gold medal.
The Flyers and Blue Jackets remain hard at work this offseason.
Matthew Knies, the 57th overall pick, spent last season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL, putting up 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 44 games.
"The comfort zone is a great place, but nothing ever grows there."
If you didn't come to terms with bidding farewell to the greatest Raptor of all time at the trade deadline, you probably should before free agency opens.
The NBC map of China did not include Taiwan or disputed territory in the South China Sea.
Canadiens first-rounder Logan Mailloux met with the media on Saturday to discuss the criminal charges laid against him for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent.
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is absolutely thrilled to see the sport he loves (and help build) get the spotlight it deserves on the world stage.
Canadian skateboarder Matt Berger suffered his first significant injury when he was twelve years old and rehabilitation has been part of his career ever since.
Janine Beckie must play well for Canada to thrive, so Saturday's monster performance has to be considered a major positive moving forward.
An administrative error cost a pair of athletes a chance to live their Olympic dream.
CHICAGO — Toronto FC leaves Chicago with three points and a huge sigh of relief. Alex Bono made a career-high 13 saves and Toronto got goals from Yeferson Soteldo and Nick DeLeon, hanging on for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday that extended its unbeaten record under interim coach Javier Perez to four games. After going behind in the second minute, Chicago roared back and attacked a makeshift Toronto defence with Bono forced to make save after save. The teams exchanged late goals to m
Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.
TOKYO — Canada has its first medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team raced to silver. Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez of Toronto, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., and Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., finished in a time of three minutes 32.78 seconds as Canada picked up a medal in the event for a second straight Games. Australia won gold in a world-record time of 3:29.69, while the United States finished third in 3:32.81. Oleksiak swam the anchor leg and
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals' 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh. Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple. Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourt