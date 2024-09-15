Rays vs. Guardians Highlights
Junior Caminero and the Rays take on Josh Naylor and the Guardians on September 14, 2024
Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns.
After falling behind 17-0 to South Carolina, No. 16 LSU came back for a 36-33 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
The Tigers were down 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Despite both being Big 12 members, No. 14 Kansas State hosted No. 20 Arizona for a non-conference matchup.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Kumar Rocker making his MLB debut on Thursday night, Aaron Judge losing ground in the AL MVP race, the Mets and Braves slugging it out for a postseason spot and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
Corey Seager will miss the Texas Rangers' remaining 16 games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.
Norris is 62 points back of Verstappen and would be even closer if he didn't have to move over for Oscar Piastri in Hungary.
Mahomes says his place isn't to tell people who to vote for but to register to vote.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Curt Hogg discuss the Brewers' success in 2024, Jackson Chourio’s impressive rookie season, the Cubs being a disappointment so far and whether the Braves or Mets will make the postseason.
Moore had coached the first two weeks of the season without a signed deal.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position for Week 2 of the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 tight end rankings.
What is Matt Rhule building at Nebraska? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look back at the impressive victory for the Cornhuskers this weekend. They evaluate the job head coach Matt Rhule has done rebuilding the program, and project if they have a shot finish at the top of the Big Ten in 2024.
Strong numbers across the board show that the NFL's loyal fans will follow the league wherever it broadcasts.