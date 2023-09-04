Rays vs. Guardians Highlights

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest
DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said. Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh. “It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and
DENVER (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a two-out, go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Sunday to take two of three in the weekend series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and singled to drive in a pair of runs and Spencer Horwitz, a late fill-in for ailing Brandon Belt, added three hits, including his first career home run to help Toronto remain 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the third American League wild-card berth. “We’re starting
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Saturday. Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 games. “They were throwing me a lot of off-speed and I got a good fastball up in the zone,
The family's eldest daughter threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's home game in Los Angeles
Several members of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team said the bond they had (and still have) is unusual in Major League Baseball.
NEW YORK (AP) — The second set was slipping away from Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Sunday, so maybe she was frustrated by that... or the stumble that left her doing the splits while getting broken... or the pair of double-faults that helped Caroline Wozniacki take that game. Or perhaps it was simply that the last thing she wanted to hear at that moment was the near-constant chatter coming from Brad Gilbert, one of her two coaches sitting in the front row at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada's men's basketball team is returning to the Olympics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada's men's basketball team has not played at the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games. "We’re a part of history," said Gilg
Check out how Twitter reacted to Ciryl Gane's flawless TKO win at UFC Paris.
NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. “My first one, my rehab was pretty tough and I never felt 100%," Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said. "People would come up to me and ask me, ‘Hey, dude, what should I expect after getting Tommy John?’ I’d be like: To never feel good ever again. "My second one was just like a new arm.” Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right e
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 14 and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss — the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibitions on the way to the World Cup — came on a night whe
This comes after Biles won her record-breaking eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, last weekend
The Briton admitted he was “totally at fault” for the incident on lap 41 at Monza.
Ludvig Aberg is expected to become the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history on Monday when Luke Donald selects him in his European team, just four months after leaving college to turn professional.
For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup. Latvia is going for the first time ever, and Serbia is on its way there as well. So is Canada — which ousted defending champion Spain to claim the last spot. The final spots in the knockout round were decided Sunday, with Italy, Latvia, Canada and Serbia grabbing their quarterfinal spots. Slovenia, Germany, Lithuania and the U.S. all qualified on Friday. And Lithuania pulled off a stunner on Sunday,
Full list of current WWE Champions, including Universal, Intercontinental, Women's, US, Tag Team, and more across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his outstanding tournament for Canada, leading the charge in an invigorating, come from behind win over Spain.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Preece said he’d had a recent conversation with mixed martial arts fighter Miesha Tate, apparently wanting to compare notes on the effects of facial bruising and how to handle it after his dramatic flip at Daytona International Speedway. When he briefly removed his sunglasses during a media availability Saturday outside his […]
Fulham ended up losing 5-1 after Nathan Ake’s header on the stroke of half-time was allowed to stand.
HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge became the fastest player in major league history to reach 250 home runs with a solo shot off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning Friday night against the Houston Astros. Judge reached the milestone in his 810th career game, besting Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 2010 in his 855th game. Leading off the fifth, Judge sent the first pitch to the train tracks above the left-field stands to extend New York’s lead to 6-2. Judge smiled