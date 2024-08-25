Rays vs. Dodgers Highlights
José Caballero and the Rays defeat Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, 9-8
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
There was as much hype and anticipation for Ohtani this season as any player in baseball history after signing a record 10-year, $700 million deal. But he’s done something that seemed impossible even for him.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Ohtani is the first Dodger to post a 30-30 season since Matt Kemp in 2011.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
“We wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
What will the Wolverines do to follow up their national title season? With a new coach, new QB and a whole lot of talent to replace, it's anyone's guess.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend that was in Major League Baseball and talk about which division races they are keeping a close eye on in the final couple of months of the season and they get into some of our favorite segments, including Sorry for Your Mentions.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
The 2024 NBA Cup will tip off Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
The AP Top 25 and the coaches poll have matching top 10s and the same 25 teams in the rankings.
The USA's dominant women's basketball dynasty survived a bit of a scare, but the gold medal is theirs once again.
It was USA vs. France, Part II, and it did not disappoint. France made it as difficult as possible for Team USA, but they managed to eke out a win to secure their eighth straight gold medal and 61st straight Olympic victory.
Freeman spoke candidly about his son's condition and received a warm welcome from Dodgers fans and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, who greeted him on the field with a hug.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.